Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, probe underway

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning. The incident prompted an investigation by local police and the crime branch, with forensic experts dispatched to the site.

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai early Sunday morning, according to a police official.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 am outside the Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai, where the actor resides.

The assailants discharged four rounds before fleeing the scene.

Both local police and the crime branch have initiated an investigation into the matter. Additionally, forensic science experts have been dispatched to the site to gather evidence.

This incident follows a previous threat against Khan, with an email received at his office in March last year, prompting the Mumbai Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.