Urvashi Rautela serves legal notice for defamation to journalist Umair Sandhu

Urvashi Rautela said that a legal notification for defamation was submitted to a journalist spreading incorrect information about her on social media.

Urvashi Rautela said she was issuing a legal defamation notice on a journalist who tweeted inaccurate information about her. She shared writer Umair Sandhu's bogus tweet on Instagram, claiming that he was not her 'official representative' and that his charges had made her and her family uncomfortable.

On Instagram, the actor shared, "My legal team has served defamation legal notice. Definitely disgruntled by an indecent journalist like you for your spurious / ridiculous tweets. You're not my official spokesperson. And yes you're a very immature journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable. #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1."

She also provided a screenshot of Umair's tweet, which she claimed was a forgery. The post claimed that Nagarjuna's son, actor Akhil Akkineni, had assaulted Urvashi when she was filming a song for his next film Agent in Europe. Umair further suggested that the actor informed him Akhil was 'immature,' which made her uncomfortable.

Fans assured her that all would be alright soon. One fan wrote, "Don't worry @urvashirautela ma'am all urvashians are with you we will always support you we will always stand by you."

Another added, "@urvashirautela Mam, We all #urvashians know that you are soo humble & kindness girl But these fake illegal news are made by haters Don't worry Mam We always support you @urvashirautela #agent #agentonapril28th."

Umair Sandhu, who is based in Kuwait, has yet to react to Urvashi. Urvashi also branded him 'disgruntled' and 'indecent' for publishing lies in her Instagram post.

Urvashi made her Telugu debut this year with the film Waltair Veerayya. The former beauty queen debuted in Bollywood in the 2013 film Singh Saab The Great, co-starring Sunny Deol. She is filming two more Telugu films, including the feature film Black Rose. Urvashi has participated in several music videos, including Yo Yo Honey Singh's international video album Love Dose, released in October 2014.

Urvashi was photographed with Jalebi Baby artist Jason Derulo, who travelled to India for work last month. She and Jason are rumoured to collaborate on a song video called Soniye, which will be published shortly.