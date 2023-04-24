Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Prabhas fan kill Pawan Kalyan fanatic ? Know details

    Fans warring with each other on social media is considered normal. But this time, the war went extreme as a Prabhas fan brutally killed a die-hard Pawan Kalyan fanatic over a mere Whatsapp status. Know more.

    Why did Prabhas fan kill Pawan Kalyan fanatic over a Whatsapp status? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    If two big South industry superstars have a strong fanbase growing in India and globally, fan wars happen. It is common for fans to indulge in a war of words or even heated physical scuffle with each other for their idol, as that is just the nature of these things. 

    We have seen many such fan wars on social media only reinforce the same fact. Fans who love their idol should not do such extreme things, but it does happen, unfortunately.

    Something similar happened here as well. We all know that Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan are two of the biggest names in the South film industry and prominent South superstars with their own fan base on social media, followed in India and across the globe. But a dangerous fan war has happened between an ardent Prabhas fan and a Pawan Kalyan fanatic which made the former kill the latter brutally.

    It so happened that a Prabhas fan and Pawan Kalyan fanatic initially locked their horns in a small Whatsapp status fight, but then it went out of proportion, which made the former kill the latter. Kishor (Pawan Kalyan fan) had put a Whatsapp status on Pawan Kalyan, which Hari Kumar (Prabhas fan) insisted he changes with a picture of Prabhas in it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    This light-hearted discussion and debate between Kishor and Hari Kumar turned serious as Hari Kumar, an enthusiastic Prabhas supporter, lost his cool and calm on Kishor. He then took a rod off the floor. He then started to hit Kishor on his head with the rod constantly and many times. Things grew so bad and serious than others tried saving Kishor, but unfortunately, Kishor ended up dying and lost his life while on the way to the hospital.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 8:26 AM IST
