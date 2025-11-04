The music album for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film '120 Bahadur' was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. The album features renowned artists like Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman, Shreya Ghoshal, and lyrics by the legendary Javed Akhtar.

A Soulful Jukebox The album is a soulful jukebox that encapsulates what 120 Bahadur stands for. "Dada Kishan Ki Jai," sung by Sukhwinder Singh, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Salim-Sulaiman, was recently released.The newly launched tracks include 'Main Hoon Woh Dharti Maa', sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Amit Trivedi. 'Yaad Aate Hain', performed by Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Chirag Kotwal, and Utkarsh Wankhede, is another moving addition, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Amit Trivedi.The album also consists of 'Naine Ra Lobhi', sung by Javed Ali and Asees Kaur, penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir. About the Film '120 Bahadur' Based on the 'Battle of Rezang La' during the India-China war, 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee, who led the 13 Kumaon Regiment in their brave stand against overwhelming Chinese forces in 1962. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Trigger Happy Studios, the film is an Excel Entertainment Production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.