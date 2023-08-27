Farhan Akhtar wishes wife Shibani Dandekar on her birthday; shares endearing post

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. In February 2022, they had a small ceremony on their ocassion of them exchanging vows as husband and wife. Their close friends and family members, including Amrita Arora, Hrithik Roshan with his family, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and others, were present on their wedding day a year ago. They have relished every day of their marriage. Shibani's birthday is on August 27, and her pals have inundated social media with happy birthday messages. Farhan also shared a sweet Instagram post on her auspicious day. Checki it out here:

Also Read: Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 80; funeral to be held today

Happy birthday partner .. may life give you all you want and more .. may you always have reasons to smile .. (but enough about me) .. love you loads. Have the best year yet. @shibaniakhtar Image @sebporter”. Farhan posted on Instagram, sharing a candid picture with her. Farhan and Shibani dated for a considerable amount of time before getting married. They exchanged vows in a quiet, romantic ceremony. The wedding was kept as simple as possible by the couple. For their special day, they selected special attire. Farhan chose a tuxedo, while Shibani donned a crimson corset lehenga. Farhan and Shibani dated for a considerable amount of time before getting married. They exchanged vows in a quiet, romantic ceremony. The wedding was kept as simple as possible by the couple. For their special day, they selected special attire. Farhan chose a tuxedo, while Shibani donned a crimson corset lehenga.

Also Read: Fans angry over Nawazuddin Siddiqui for indirectly mocking Shah Rukh Khan