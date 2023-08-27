Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farhan Akhtar wishes wife Shibani Dandekar on her birthday; shares endearing post

    Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar, celebrated his wife Shibani Dandekar's birthday on August 27 by wishing her a happy birthday on social media and posted a sweet message.

    Farhan Akhtar wishes wife Shibani Dandekar on her birthday; shares endearing post ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. In February 2022, they had a small ceremony on their ocassion of them exchanging vows as husband and wife. Their close friends and family members, including Amrita Arora, Hrithik Roshan with his family, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and others, were present on their wedding day a year ago. They have relished every day of their marriage. Shibani's birthday is on August 27, and her pals have inundated social media with happy birthday messages. Farhan also shared a sweet Instagram post on her auspicious day. Checki it out here:

    Also Read: Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 80; funeral to be held today

    Happy birthday partner .. may life give you all you want and more .. may you always have reasons to smile .. (but enough about me) .. love you loads. Have the best year yet. @shibaniakhtar Image @sebporter”. Farhan posted on Instagram, sharing a candid picture with her. Farhan and Shibani dated for a considerable amount of time before getting married. They exchanged vows in a quiet, romantic ceremony. The wedding was kept as simple as possible by the couple. For their special day, they selected special attire. Farhan chose a tuxedo, while Shibani donned a crimson corset lehenga. Farhan and Shibani dated for a considerable amount of time before getting married. They exchanged vows in a quiet, romantic ceremony. The wedding was kept as simple as possible by the couple. For their special day, they selected special attire. Farhan chose a tuxedo, while Shibani donned a crimson corset lehenga.

    Also Read: Fans angry over Nawazuddin Siddiqui for indirectly mocking Shah Rukh Khan

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Main Hoon Na: Sushmita Sen spilla beans, reveals Farah Khan apologized to her during Shah Rukh Khan's film ADC

    Main Hoon Na: Sushmita Sen spills beans, reveals Farah Khan apologized to her during Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Did Adah Sharma purchas late Sushant Singh Rajputs apartment? know details ADC

    Did Adah Sharma purchas late Sushant Singh Rajputs apartment? know details

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora papped post lunch date; pictures go viral [Watch] ATG

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora papped post lunch date; pictures go viral [Watch]

    Jacqueline Fernandez teases fans with rehearsal photos ahead of 'Rajasthan Premier League' performance ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez teases fans with rehearsal photos ahead of 'Rajasthan Premier League' performance

    Onam 2023: 'Jawan' actress Nayanthara shares adorable photos of sons Uyir and Ulagam's first ever celebration ADC

    Onam 2023: 'Jawan' actress Nayanthara shares adorable photos of sons Uyir and Ulagam's first ever celebration

    Recent Stories

    Kolar: Police nab suspect involved in bike theft after 38 years! vkp

    Kolar: Police nab suspect involved in bike theft after 38 years!

    Main Hoon Na: Sushmita Sen spilla beans, reveals Farah Khan apologized to her during Shah Rukh Khan's film ADC

    Main Hoon Na: Sushmita Sen spills beans, reveals Farah Khan apologized to her during Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress flaunts sexy, svelte figure in recent photoshoot ATG

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress flaunts sexy, svelte figure in recent photoshoot

    Delhi Banega Khalistan Pro Khalistani graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations; probe on AJR

    'Delhi Banega Khalistan': Pro-Khalistani graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations; probe on

    Puttu to Pazham Pori: 5 authentic dishes from Kerala to try this Onam ATG

    Puttu to Pazham Pori: 5 authentic dishes from Kerala to try this Onam

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon