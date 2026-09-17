Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan led the film industry in wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Salman's wish addressing the PM as 'bhai' and SRK's heartfelt note for his health and happiness garnered attention.

Bollywood Superstars Pen Birthday Wishes

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s social media posts often offer a glimpse of his candid side. His birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was no different, with the actor addressing the Prime Minister as his “bhai” in a heartfelt message. In a post on X, Salman wrote, "Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable P M Sahab , Wish you a very Happy Birthday Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind. @narendramodi."

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan also penned a heartfelt birthday message for PM Modi. "Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation," he wrote.

Other Celebrities Join In

Earlier, actor Sanjay Dutt also extended his best wishes and shared a picture with PM Modi on X, “Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership! Happy birthday @narendramodi ji."

Musician Ricky Kej shared a selfie with PM Modi from their meeting and expressed appreciation for what he described as the Prime Minister's efforts towards artists and Indian culture. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our dear Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji! Extremely grateful your tireless dedication to uplifting unsung artists, reviving and shining a light on our rich art and culture, and inspiring a renewed sense of pride in everything Bharatiya. May this year bring you great health, vision, and continued success, guiding India to even greater heights. Huge congratulations on leading a super-successful BRICS summit! #HappyBirthdayModiji #NarendraModi #ProudToBeBharatiya,” Kej wrote.

BJP Observes 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the occasion through its ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, a nationwide programme running from September 17 to October 17, featuring service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)