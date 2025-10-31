Farah Khan, acclaimed filmmaker and choreographer, opened up about her challenging childhood, financial insecurities, and understanding of outsider resentment toward nepo babies, sharing how her past struggles continue to shape her drive and career.

Farah Khan Opens Up About Her Early Struggles

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, known for her chart-topping songs and blockbuster films, recently shared details about her challenging childhood. Losing her father at a young age, she grew up in a single-room house with her family and had to start earning early to support them. Despite her success, Farah admits that financial insecurity has been a constant companion throughout her life.

Understanding Outsiders’ Frustration with Nepo Kids

During a podcast with Sania Mirza on Serving It Up With Sania, Farah discussed how outsiders often resent star kids, or “nepo babies.” She said, “I can understand when people come from outside to Mumbai and have anger towards nepo babies… for them, their struggles seem very frivolous.” She empathized with those who face financial difficulties and sees where their frustration comes from.

Money Insecurity Drives Her Work

Farah revealed that her drive stems from a need for financial security. “Till now, I’m insecure about money. For me, I need to be financially secure to relax,” she said. Observing her father’s fall from wealth to poverty left a lasting impact, motivating her to work harder than ever, even beyond her primary career years.

Despite having no formal dance training, Farah taught herself choreography by observing videos and practicing relentlessly. Her breakthrough came with the iconic Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). She went on to choreograph hits like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Sheila Ki Jawani, and Desi Girl, becoming one of Bollywood’s most sought-after choreographers.