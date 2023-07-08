Fans excited as BTS member Jimin, and SHINee's Taemin perform together after 7 years

They are still the buzz of the town because to their legendary fight at the 2016 KBS Song Festival. They came together once more for SHINee's Hard Challenge. They both showed off their dance skills, and fans can't get enough of them.

Fans of Taemin from SHINee and Jimin from BTS may now celebrate as the BFF duo performed together. Although it's only a dance challenge, they may be seen dancing side by side in the widely circulated video. The pair certainly has a devoted following on the internet. The unversed are still the buzz of the town because to their legendary fight at the 2016 KBS Song Festival. They came together once more for SHINee's Hard Challenge. They both showed off their dance skills, and we can't get enough of them. Fans of the duet and the groups are happy to see them performing together again and are also hoping that they would reunite.

Jimin, a member of BTS, made his solo debut on March 23 with FACE. Although ARMY clearly enjoys his music, he frequently draws attention with his appearance. In fact, he was also unveiled as Tiffany & Co.'s newest house ambassador earlier this year. He was also named the first man to represent Dior as a brand ambassador. Meanwhile, Taemin has been occupied with SHINee's 15th debut anniversary celebrations since receiving his military discharge. Third-generation representative group BTS and second-generation popular idol group SHINee have interacted on a number of occasions in the past, including brief interviews at a music show festival, joint interviews at Music Bank, and backstage stage monitoring at Music Show nearly five years ago. But in recent years, there had been little interaction between the two groups in front of the camera.

On July 7, SHINee launched a dance challenge from their most recent album, HARD, featuring Taemin and BTS's Jimin. This put an end to the content shortage. The couple danced beautifully, were at ease, and even had big smiles on their cheeks. Fans mirrored this sentiment while fawning over them, calling both of them "Dance Kings" in their respective groups and the K-pop community at large.

