Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans excited as BTS member Jimin, and SHINee's Taemin perform together after 7 years

    They are still the buzz of the town because to their legendary fight at the 2016 KBS Song Festival. They came together once more for SHINee's Hard Challenge. They both showed off their dance skills, and fans can't get enough of them.
     

    Fans excited as BTS member Jimin, SHINee's Taemin as BFF duo perform together ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    Fans of Taemin from SHINee and Jimin from BTS may now celebrate as the BFF duo performed together. Although it's only a dance challenge, they may be seen dancing side by side in the widely circulated video. The pair certainly has a devoted following on the internet. The unversed are still the buzz of the town because to their legendary fight at the 2016 KBS Song Festival. They came together once more for SHINee's Hard Challenge. They both showed off their dance skills, and we can't get enough of them. Fans of the duet and the groups are happy to see them performing together again and are also hoping that they would reunite.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan links MS Dhoni with Deepika Padukone in an old video, watch later's reaction

    Jimin, a member of BTS, made his solo debut on March 23 with FACE. Although ARMY clearly enjoys his music, he frequently draws attention with his appearance. In fact, he was also unveiled as Tiffany & Co.'s newest house ambassador earlier this year. He was also named the first man to represent Dior as a brand ambassador. Meanwhile, Taemin has been occupied with SHINee's 15th debut anniversary celebrations since receiving his military discharge. Third-generation representative group BTS and second-generation popular idol group SHINee have interacted on a number of occasions in the past, including brief interviews at a music show festival, joint interviews at Music Bank, and backstage stage monitoring at Music Show nearly five years ago. But in recent years, there had been little interaction between the two groups in front of the camera.

    On July 7, SHINee launched a dance challenge from their most recent album, HARD, featuring Taemin and BTS's Jimin. This put an end to the content shortage. The couple danced beautifully, were at ease, and even had big smiles on their cheeks. Fans mirrored this sentiment while fawning over them, calling both of them "Dance Kings" in their respective groups and the K-pop community at large.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone upsets Ranveer Singh's fans because of THIS shocking reason

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha Kapoor's glowing skin secret is finally OUT; Learn and apply actress's DIY face mask NOW ADC

    Shraddha Kapoor's glowing skin secret is finally OUT; Learn and apply actress's DIY face mask NOW

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date ADC

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date

    Anupam Kher to portray Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film, shares first look as poet ADC

    Anupam Kher to portray Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film, shares first look as poet

    Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor unveils release date of highly anticipated sequel ATG

    Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor unveils release date of highly anticipated sequel

    Will Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' break all records in Malayalam film industry? Here's what we know RBA

    Will Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' break all records in Malayalam film industry? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Who initiate budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?

    Who initiate budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?

    What is Brain-eating amoeba? Know its symptoms, prevention and chances of survival RBA EAI

    What is Brain-eating amoeba? Know its symptoms, prevention and chances of survival

    tennis Novak Djokovic extends winning streak, equals Pete Sampras' record osf

    Novak Djokovic extends winning streak, equals Pete Sampras' record

    Meet Bharat Jain, world's richest beggar with net worth of Rs 7.5 crore; know about his wealth AJR

    Meet Bharat Jain, world's richest beggar with net worth of Rs 7.5 crore; know about his wealth

    Bhapa Ilish to Chingri Malai Curry: 10 authentic Bengali fish dishes ATG EAI

    Bhapa Ilish to Chingri Malai Curry: 10 authentic Bengali fish dishes

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon