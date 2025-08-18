Actor Faissal Khan accused brother Aamir Khan and family of alleged torture, forced medication, and confinement, claiming Aamir was brainwashed. He had earlier issued a public notice severing all ties with his family, vowing to legally end relations

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Faissal Khan opened up about the alleged torture and injustice that happened to him by his brother Aamir Khan and family. The actor alleged that he was confined in a nursing home by his family and was under forced medication by the doctors.

While talking to ANI, the actor said that his brother Aamir Khan was brainwashed by his mother Zeenat Hussain and other family members, which led to a series of alleged torture and injustice with him.

"Aamir was brainwashed. He was brainwashed after listening to everything. When it happened in 2007, he was an adult. So he should have understood that people are instigating him. My mother must have brainwashed Aamir. Nikhat Hegde, Santosh Hegde and Imtiaz, all of them together brainwashed Aamir, and it was his fault that he took a step," said Faissal Khan.

He alleged that Aamir arranged for a doctor to put him under forced medication.

"He brought the police and the doctor because only a powerful person can do all this. So Aamir did wrong with me. So God will give him a reward for that, too. My mother, Nikhat, Santosh Hegde, and Imtiaz -- Aamir took a step in the instigation of all these people," said Faissal Khan.

However, Faissal clarified that he won't be imposing any compensation on the actor or filing a defamation suit against him for the alleged torture by Aamir Khan.

"We are not going to impose any compensation on him. Nor are we going to punish him. The punishment will be given by God. We will only legally cut ties. Now I have issued a public notice, which is not legal. That is from my side. But we will legally cut these ties. That will be our next step. We will file a writ petition after a month. We will not file a defamation case against him," Faissal Khan added.

Public Notice Issued: Actor Announces Severing of All Ties With Aamir Khan and Relatives

Earlier on Monday, Faissal Khan issued a notice declaring the severing of all familial and estate ties with his family, including his late father Tahir Husain, mother Zeenat Tahir Husain and brother Aamir Khan.

The actor organised a press conference along with his Advocate, Usman Vanjara. The actor shared that his advocate is also a friend of his father, Tahir Hussain.

He added to the claims of Faissal Khan and said that Aamir came under the influence of Santosh Hegde and Nikhat.

"Aamir, though, is an intelligent person, makes good films also, but he came under a deliberate impression and listened to them, especially Santosh Hegde and Nikhat," said Advocate Usman Vanjara.

As per the notice, the actor stated that he would not reside in Aamir Khan's residence and would not claim any maintenance from him.

"I, FAISSAL KHAN, have, from the date hereof, severed all ties familial, as well as, in estate with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written," read a portion of the public notice.

The names mentioned in the notice include Zeenat Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan, Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Nikhat Hegde, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, and Imran Khan, among others.

"And I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also now claim any monthly allowance/maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan," read the notice issued by Faisal Khan.

The 'Mela' actor's decision was based on the past events, including being subjected to alleged forced medication and his confinement to home against his wishes by family members for their personal interests.

The portion from the notice read, “During the period 2005 to 2007, I was subjected to unwanted forced medication. During the period 2005 to 2006, I was confined to home, akin to house arrest, against my wishes, by some family members for their personal interests.”

He also alleged being forced to give up on his signatory rights by his family members. He also allegedly accused his mother, Zeenat Tahir Hussain, and elder sister, Nikhat Hegde, of making false allegations against him that he was suffering from “paranoid Schizophrenia.”