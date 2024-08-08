Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala's net worth, education qualification and more

Image credits: X

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala acquired renown and recognition for her work in Made in Heaven, and she expanded into varied regional films. 

Image credits: insta-sobhitad

Fee per movie/series

The actress charges between 70 lakhs and 1 crore for every project be it movies or series.

Image credits: Instagram

Net worth

Sobhita Dhulipala's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 7 to 10 crores which comes from her films, collaborations, and endorsements.

Image credits: insta-sobhitad

Educational qualifications

Sobhita Dhulipala attended the renowned Visakha Valley School in Visakhapatnam. After that, she traveled to Mumbai and was admitted to the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics.

Image credits: Instagram

Educational qualifications

She holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and a master's degree in commerce and economics.

Image credits: Instagram / sobhitad
