Sobhita Dhulipala's net worth, education qualification and more

Entertainment
Sobhita Dhulipala acquired renown and recognition for her work in Made in Heaven, and she expanded into varied regional films.
The actress charges between 70 lakhs and 1 crore for every project be it movies or series.
Sobhita Dhulipala's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 7 to 10 crores which comes from her films, collaborations, and endorsements.
Sobhita Dhulipala attended the renowned Visakha Valley School in Visakhapatnam. After that, she traveled to Mumbai and was admitted to the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics.
She holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and a master's degree in commerce and economics.