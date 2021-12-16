[EXCLUSIVE] Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression

After dating Harbhajan Singh for 10 years, Geeta Basra had got married to Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh in 2015. A year later in 2016, the couple had become parents for the first time after their baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha had come. Later the couple was blessed with a baby boy named Jovan Veer Singh Plaha on July 10, 2021. The birth of a child

During an interview with Asianet Newsable, the former Bollywood actress spoke about the tips she would suggest to expecting moms who have been dealing with postpartum depression. For the unversed, the birth of a child can bring a jumble of emotions from excitement and joy to fear and anxiety to even unexpected depression.

On women dealing with postpartum depression, Geeta said, "I would say that talk to someone. It is important to have that support around. I think if we can't find it at home, find someone you share your thoughts with. You can't bottle things or emotions up. It will impact your health, vibe and things at home with the kid, which you don't want to do. If you are struggling, talk bout it. It does not be to the family. It can be to anyone, any guide. It is very overwhelming. The pandemic is not helping; things are getting better. It is like a circle, and within struggling, don't bottle it up. That's my advice". Also read: Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy

Talking about her diet Geeta said that, "My diet is still very healthy. I have gluten-free roti and wheat free. I have dal, sabzi and all home food kind of diet. It is cold here in Punjab, so you tend to eat a lot more here. You tend to eat your chai and pakoras and stuff like that. It is good to have one in a while in this weather. You feel like snuggling up and have chai".

