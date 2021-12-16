  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [EXCLUSIVE] Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression

    Harbhajan Singh's wife, Geeta Basra, opened up about women dealing with postpartum depression. During an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, the actress gave tips on coming out from postpartum depression.

    EXCLUSIVEHarbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 1:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After dating Harbhajan Singh for 10 years, Geeta Basra had got married to  Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh in 2015. A year later in 2016, the couple had become parents for the first time after their baby girl  Hinaya Heer Plaha had come. Later the couple was blessed with a baby boy named Jovan Veer Singh Plaha on July 10, 2021. The birth of a child

    During an interview with Asianet Newsable, the former Bollywood actress spoke about the tips she would suggest to expecting moms who have been dealing with postpartum depression. For the unversed, the birth of a child can bring a jumble of emotions from excitement and joy to fear and anxiety to even unexpected depression. 

    On women dealing with postpartum depression, Geeta said, "I would say that talk to someone. It is important to have that support around. I think if we can't find it at home, find someone you share your thoughts with. You can't bottle things or emotions up. It will impact your health, vibe and things at home with the kid, which you don't want to do. If you are struggling, talk bout it. It does not be to the family. It can be to anyone, any guide. It is very overwhelming. The pandemic is not helping; things are getting better. It is like a circle, and within struggling, don't bottle it up. That's my advice". Also read: Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy

    Talking about her diet Geeta said that, "My diet is still very healthy. I have gluten-free roti and wheat free. I have dal, sabzi and all home food kind of diet. It is cold here in Punjab, so you tend to eat a lot more here. You tend to eat your chai and pakoras and stuff like that. It is good to have one in a while in this weather. You feel like snuggling up and have chai".

    Also read: Natasha Stankovic to Geeta Basra: 5 Bollywood actresses who QUIT acting after marrying these cricketers

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spider Man No Way Home Netizens review Tom Holland Zendaya movie find it worthy of the long wait drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Netizens review Tom Holland, Zendaya movie; find it worthy of the long wait

    Netizens cannot stop praising Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati for THIS reason details inside drb

    Netizens cannot stop praising Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati for THIS reason; details inside

    Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan posts FIRST VIDEO on social medial since Aryan Khan drug case watch drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, posts FIRST VIDEO on social media since Aryan Khan’s drug case; watch

    Spider Man No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch Asks Fans Not to give spoilers drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch asks fans NOT to give spoilers

    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why SCJ

    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why

    Recent Stories

    Kia Carens seven seater unveiled Know about features specs and more gcw

    Kia Carens seven-seater unveiled: Know about features, specs and more

    Apple delays return to office announces USD 1000 bonus to all employees gcw

    Apple delays return to office, announces $1,000 bonus to all employees

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Team India departs via Mumbai (Check pictures)-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Team India leaves for SA via Mumbai (Check pictures)

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with NCP Churchill Alemao who joined TMC

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Congress cheated NCP; only 'Didi' can fight the BJP'

    PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas-dnm

    PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaals’ at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon