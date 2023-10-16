Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities

    Chefs and judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra gave insights ahead of the show's launch episode today. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    MasterChef India is gearing up for its next season and while it's really hard for contestants to stand out in such competitive competition, the judges shared what they are looking for in the contestants. Asianet Newsable got in touch with chefs and judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra who gave insights ahead of the show's launch episode. 

    Pooja Dhingra's expectations from the contestants 

    "For me, I am looking for people who are passionate about food. Also, the ability to learn fast because there are going to be so many challenges thrown at them every single day and sometimes you are on the top and sometimes on the bottom so it’s always better to learn from them so this is something to learn on the show and as well as in life as well. These are the qualities that will push forward."

    Ranveer Brar's expectations from the contestants

    "I am looking at dishes with taste, innovation, and presentation as they are the cornerstones of MasterChef India. So, I am looking for people whose dishes have that aspect of taste innovation and presentation in them. Apart from that, I’m looking for home cooks who have a story to tell through their food. And who have a passion that they are willing to put through their plate. This is one major aspect that one cannot succeed without in the food industry."

    Vikas Khanna's expectations from the contestants

    "I’m looking for people who are curious to constantly keep learning. In the show, they will be put into situations where everything is part of education from home cooks, to learning from each other as they come from different regions, from the chef, and from the guests."

    'MasterChef' promotes India's rich tapestry

    Pooja's favorite part of being a first-time judge was seeing the show's diversity. She said, "I think it's been great to see individuals from all around India bring their regional food and ingredients, and I've tried so many new things for the first time. I believe it's been a fantastic display, and I'm extremely thrilled for the public to see it."

    'MasterChef' inspires a new generation of home cooks 

    "I believe it's an intriguing subject because when I was younger and wanted to be a chef, there was no platform where I could say, "This is what I want to do." Today, I believe that MasterChef India provides exposure to home cooks and people who are passionate about cooking or baking. It's a fantastic forum because you can see others pursuing their passions and empathize with and relate to their tales."

    Ranveer Brar's role model

    "I always tell everyone not to make role models because you end up being like them, you are your own self. At different stages, I got inspired by different people when I started off that time it was chef Sanjeev Kapoor who would always stop that list. I was also very fond of chef Charlie Trotter and in today's date, I look up to Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapoor, Garima Arora, and Pooja Dhingra. There is so much to learn from all of them." 

    MasterChef India's new season has its launch episode today at 8 p.m. on SonyLiv. 

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
