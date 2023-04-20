Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Evil Dead Rise: The return of the long-running franchise that has had fans screeching in joy from frightening effects and over-the-top gore for years is heralded by Evil Dead Rise, written and directed by Lee Cronin.

It's Evil Dead Week, as filmmaker Lee Cronin's latest film Bloody Disgusting's Evil Dead Rise, hits theatres this Friday. It'll be the film to watch if you're seeking a gory, scary obsession, written and directed by Lee Cronin.

Now the question is, is Evil Dead Rise 2023 accessible to watch online? Is Evil Dead Rise available on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Since the original '80s film, The Evil Dead, first reached theatres, the franchise has included stunning practical effects and delivered on-the-body horror movie sensation. We've got you covered in that regard. Here's everything you need to know about watching Evil Dead Rise and where to watch it.

When is the Evil Dead Rise release date?

The Evil Dead Rise will be released on April 21, 2023. Initially, the sequel was supposed to be a streaming service exclusive in 2022. However, excitement for the project has progressively grown and is now being released on the big screen.

Evil Dead Rise Online Free

The Evil Dead Rise will be released on April 21, 2023. Originally, the sequel was supposed to be a streaming service exclusive in 2022. However, excitement for the project has progressively grown and is now being released on the big screen.

How to watch Evil Dead Rise Online?

Most seen, most favourite, highest rated, and most popular IMDb movies online. We may download and watch 123movies movies offline right here. The 123Movies website is free online alternative to Evil Dead Rise (2023). 123Movies is a Solarmovie alternative.

There are a few options for watching Evil Dead Rise online. You can watch Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video using a streaming service. The film is also available for rent or purchase on iTunes and Google Play. If you have cable, you can also watch it on demand or through a streaming app on your TV or device.

About Evil Dead Rise:

Evil Dead Rise will not star Bruce Campbell. Following the cancellation of Ash vs Evil Dead, Campbell announced his retirement from playing the chainsaw-wielding character. He is only an executive producer on Rise. Mia Challis plays Jessica, and Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher play nameless parts. Ellie and Beth are played by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, respectively.

Evil Dead Rise story:

Beth makes a postponed visit to her elder sister Ellie, who is raising three children on her own in a tiny LA flat in the sixth Evil Dead film. The sisters' reunion is cut short when a mysterious book is discovered deep within Ellie's building, spawning flesh-possessing demons and forcing Beth into a primal war for survival as she faces the most severe form of motherhood.

