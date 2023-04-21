Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Evil Dead Rise review: Is this Warner Bros' 'Horror Film Of The Year'? Read details

    The most fantastic horror film of the year, 'Evil Dead Rise,' is scheduled to reach theatres this Friday, and fans of the franchise have been voicing their enthusiasm on Twitter.

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    There's a new horror flick in town that will send shivers down your spine for everyone who enjoys their fair share of horror films. The next installment in the long-running Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, promises to take audiences on an exciting adventure. The film's cast features Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in key roles, as well as Mia Challis, Nell Fisher, and Morgan Davies in significant supporting parts, and it will be released on April 21st.

    If you want to see what filmmaker Lee Cronin offers in this horror extravaganza, here's all we know about its fascinating narrative and early Twitter reviews.

    ‘Evil Dead Rise’: Plot
    Viewers will see a reunion between two estranged sisters, Elle and Beth, in a high-rise apartment in Los Angeles in Evil Dead Rise. Unfortunately, their reunion is cut short as an old book gives birth to demons intent on wreaking havoc and shedding blood. As the two sisters and their family fight for survival, chaos ensues. The slogan on the movie's official poster - Mommy loves you to death - offers a good indication of what audiences may anticipate from this horror film.

    ‘Evil Dead Rise’: Cast 
    Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, who play Beth and Ellie, lead the film's ensemble cast. Mirabai Pease plays Teresa, Richard Crouchley portrays Caleb, Anna-Maree Thomas portrays Jessica, Noah Paul portrays Bruce, Gabrielle Echols portrays Bridget, Morgan Davies portrays Danny, Nell Fisher portrays Kassie, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy portrays Jake, Tai Wano portrays Scott, Jayden Daniels portrays Gabriel, Mark Mitchinson portrays Mr Fonda, and Melissa Xiao portrays the newsreader.

    A collection of the finest 'Evil Dead Rise' Twitter reviews.
    Given that some individuals have already seen the film, here's how they feel about the impending horror thriller:

