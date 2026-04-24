Ethan Hawke reflects on the emotional moment he walked daughter Maya Hawke down the aisle, calling it a feeling he has 'no words for'. He also praised his new son-in-law, singer Christian Lee Hutson, as an 'amazing young man'.

Ethan Hawke reflects on 'no words' moment

Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke is reflecting on his daughter, Maya Hawke's, wedding to singer Christian Lee Hutson. In a recent conversation, Ethan Hawke recalled the emotional moment when he walked Maya down the aisle. "That was pretty fun. What really makes it is, you know, walking your daughter down the aisle... I've had a lot of feelings in my life, and that was one that I have no words for what that feels like. I have no vocabulary for that. I felt like I was 13, experiencing life for the first time," the actor, as quoted by People.

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Speaking about his son-in-law, Ethan described him as an "amazing young man." "The man she married is an amazing young man, Christian, so I'm a very lucky individual," he shared.

Star-studded NYC wedding

In February this year, the 'Stranger Things' star got married to Christian Lee Hutson at St George's Episcopal Church in New York City. While her famous parents, dad Ethan Hawke and mom Uma Thurman, along with younger brother Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, remained in full attendance, the wedding also marked an epic 'Stranger Things' reunion as many of the co-stars joined the celebrations.

'Stranger Things' reunion

Pictures going viral on social media show actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery gracing Hawke's NYC wedding.

The pictures also offered a glimpse into Maya Hawke's wedding look as she looked appeared beautiful white gown with an oversized and feathery winter coat, while Hutson keep it classic in a tuxedo. Her superstar father looked dapper in a black suit as he walked alongside Hawke while holding a bouquet of white flowers. Her mother, Uma Thurman was dressed in a light blue floral ensemble.

In March, Maya spoke about her married life and added, "I'm a very, very lucky person who's very happy right now. And yeah, couldn't be more grateful."