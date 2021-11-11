Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani has this to say about co-star Harish Patel, read here

Veteran actor Harish Patel essayed the role of ‘Karun’ in Marvel Studios’ latest film ‘Eternals’. The actor played an assistant to Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani’s character ‘Kingo’ in the film. Post the film’s release, Kumail tweeted about Patel’s performance in the film. Read on to know what his reaction was.

The latest of the Marvel Studios’ superhero film, ‘Eternals’ is gaining some positive responses from Marvel fans. The much-awaited film also features Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani and Indian veteran actor Harish Patel in key roles. Recently, Marvel Studios’ official Twitter had released a new poster of Hairsh's character.

Looking at the poster, Kaumail could not keep himself from commenting. He shared the poster from his account and had a little but impactful to say about his co-star, Harish. The poster is basically an introduction of Harish’s character to Marvel Studios’ fanbase. Reposting the same, Kumail called Hairsh the “real hero” of the film.

Have a look at his tweet here:

In the Marvel film, Kumail has essayed the role of a Bollywood superstar ‘Kingo’ whereas Harish has played Kumail’s assistance in the film – ‘Karun’. The film which was released last week on November 05, is about a group of people who are immortals and are called ‘Eternals’. The ‘Eternals’ are sent to sent to earth, to protect the planet from Deviants – the evils. These (Eternals) have been living their lives as humans for thousands of years until the return of the ‘Deviants’. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington among others.

Previously, Harish had told a Hindi daily about how he had never watched films for his co-actors. He said that he might have seen a film of Angelina Jolie but did not finish watching it since he cannot sit for too long. In fact, the actor knew none on the sets, including Richard Madden, the famous ‘Game of Thrones’ actor. Harish also said that he felt like a part of the ‘Eternals’ family since the very first day when he was called for a table read after his auditions.