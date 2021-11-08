Spider-Man: No Way Home to have several villains? Here is what we know so far

Teasing the fans, the Spider-Man: No Way Home’s official Twitter account has released a new poster that gives a sneak peek into the villain(s) that will be seen in film eyeing on a theatrical release next month.

Die-hard lovers of superhero Spider-Man are awaiting the release of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The return of the superhero has got all his fans talking and eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Keeping the anticipation high, the makers of this Marvel film dropped a glimpse of the villain who will be making a comeback.

On Monday, the official Twitter page of Spider-Man: No Way Home released a new poster of the film. The poster gave glimpses of not one or two but at least four villains that will be seen through the film. In the poster, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro are clearly giving hints of two villains whom our beloved superhero will be battling against. The rising dorm of dust also gives an idea about Sandman’s role in the movie too. But what is more interesting and has captured our attention the most, is the small peek of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

The tweet has cleverly asked fans to “zoom in” on the “multiverse unleashed” by the makers. And that is what made us jump from our seats! If one looks at it carefully, Green Goblin can be seen a little over Spider-Man’s left shoulder and a little over the lightning strike. This tiny but big revelation has got all the fans excited for the film, scheduled to release on December 17.

While these villains have got our attention in the best manner, fans are also eagerly waiting to find out if Toey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be coming together for this film. On the contrary, Garfield has said that he will not be a part of this film. At the same time, reacting to the rumours of Maguire and Garfield coming back, Malvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige, asked fans to not keep their expectations high.