Esha Gupta talks about her SHOCKING casting couch experience, says "When I refused, the co-producer...."

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta recently opened about her horrific casting couch story. The actress said she was fired from the film she was working on. The actor stated that the film was in the middle of production.

The casting couch is an age-old controversy in Bollywood. Several Bollywood celebs, like Radhika Apte, Swara Bhasker, and Kangana Ranaut, have already spoken out about their harrowing casting couch experiences; nonetheless, the horror persists in the film business. Esha Gupta recently talked out about her experience, which shook the internet.

Esha Gupta recently told Spotboye about her interaction with a director who approached her for sexual favours in exchange for work. The actor stated that the film was in the middle of production. "When I refused, the co-producer told the maker that he did not want to see me in the film. What am I doing on set? After this, some makers even refused to cast me in films. I had heard that these people used to say about me that if I won't do anything then what is the point of taking me in the film?”

Gupta described another instance in which she was shooting outside and two of the producers tried to trap her on the casting couch. The performer shared her experience, saying that two individuals set her up on the casting couch and she fell for it. Nonetheless, she did the video since it was a little step on their part.

She went on to say that the individual in question assumed she would fall for it during the outside shoot, but she was savvy and did not sleep alone, instead calling her makeup artist to sleep in her room. Gupta voiced her fury at such people, saying, "They think that if we need work, we can get anything done."

Esha Gupta made her acting debut in Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi. He rose to prominence with her recent appearance in the online series Asharam alongside Bobby Deol. Her next appearances will be in Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3.