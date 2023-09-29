Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez spends time with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy, netizens react

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a picture with Hollywood action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme. The two were spotted spending some time together in Italy.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently created a stir on the internet by posting a picture with Hollywood action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme. In the stunning backdrop of Italy, the actress was spotted posing with the actor. Soon after the picture was uploaded, it went viral creating a buzz among the audience about Jacqueline's next Hollywood film. Jacqueline wore a white jumpsuit with a navy blue blazer, while Jean donned a light blue coat and paired it with maroon pants with a classy pair of shades.  

    Sharing the picture the 38-year-old actress wrote, "Having fun in Italy 🇮🇹 Take a guess."

    Netizen's reaction

    Soon after this netizens bombarded the comment section and expressed their excitement. 

    One user wrote, "Beautiful Jean Claude,my idol,greeting from Poland master." Another user said that he cannot wait to see the two together on the big screen. 

    Jacqueline's 'Judwaa 2' co-star could not stop from commenting and wrote, "Legend, I’m talking about van dam jacky."

    Jacqueline's previous outings

    Previously, Jacqueline made headlines when she was photographed relaxing in Tuscany with the international music phenomenon Selena Gomez. With her new photo with Jean-Claude Van Damme, fans and industry insiders are speculating if the couple is truly planning an international endeavor that will undoubtedly set the global stage ablaze. If a Hollywood collaboration between Jacqueline and Jean-Claude Van Damme is in the works, it might be quite exciting for both fans, and they can't wait to hear what the two stars are working on professionally!

    Jacqueline has previously worked in Hollywood films like Definition of Fear and Tell It All Like A Woman. 

    On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' along with Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta. 

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
