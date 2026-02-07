Ernie Hudson has joined the cast of the indie drama 'Hal', starring alongside Alexander Ludwig and Emma Roberts. The film is a true story about journalist Hal Donaldson, whose work eventually led to the creation of the aid group Convoy of Hope.

Actor Ernie Hudson has joined the cast of the upcoming indie drama Hal, where he is set to star alongside Alexander Ludwig and Emma Roberts, Deadline has confirmed.

About the Film 'Hal'

According to the publication, the upcoming film is based on a true story and will begin shooting in Atlanta in the next few days.

Plot Details

Hal follows the life of Hal Donaldson, a young journalist who grows up facing hardships. He believes his voice and his writing can change his life and the world around him.

In the story, Hal meets Doree, a talented musician. Their bond helps him stay strong as his career takes him to places filled with pain, struggle and unfairness.

As Hal sees suffering up close, he starts to feel that just telling stories is not enough. He feels pulled toward doing real work on the ground. This path later leads to the creation of the well-known aid group Convoy of Hope.

There is no word yet on the role Ernie Hudson will play in the film.

Behind the Camera

The movie is being directed by Mark Williams, who is known for his work on Ozark and The Accountant. The script is written by Mark Edwin Robinson. The film is produced by Zero Gravity Management.

Ernie Hudson's Other Works

Ernie Hudson is known for many popular roles, including the Ghostbusters films, The Crow, and the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. He is currently seen in The Family Business and Boston Blue. He will also appear in A24's Famous and will lend his voice to Combat Carl in Toy Story 5. (ANI)