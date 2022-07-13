Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emmy Awards 2022: Squid Game to Euphoria to Succession; know complete list of nominations

    The 74th Emmy Award candidates were revealed. Succession, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Barry, Euphoria, and Ted Lasso are just a few front-runners.
     

    First Published Jul 13, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    Succession is in the lead with 25 nominations for the coveted television prize for the 74th Emmy Awards in 2022. The online sensation from South Korea, Squid Game, is following Succession with a nomination for best drama and 13 more nominations. When it last competed for an Emmy in 2020, Succession, a satirical drama about the wealthy, had won the best drama prize in addition to eight other accolades. 

    The White Lotus, which also garnered 20 nominations, the comedy Hacks and Only Murders in the Building, which both received 17 nominations, and the adolescent dysfunction drama Euphoria round out the top five. Zendaya, the film's lead, was nominated for another award after winning best actress in 2020. This is Us was given one nomination for its original music and lyrics. Pachinko, in contrast to Squid Game, received no Emmy nominations. The host of the Emmy Awards event has not yet been revealed; it will be telecast on NBC on September 12.

    Take a look at the complete list of nominations:

    BEST DRAMA SERIES

    Better Call Saul
    Euphoria
    Ozark
    Severance
    Squid Game
    Stranger Things
    Succession
    Yellowjackets

    BEST COMEDY SERIES

    Abbott Elementary
    Barry
    Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Hacks
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Only Murders in the Building
    Ted Lasso
    What We Do in the Shadows

    LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

    Dopesick
    The Dropout
    Inventing Anna
    Pam & Tommy
    The White Lotus

    TELEVISION MOVIE

    Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
    Ray Donovan: The Movie
    Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
    The Survivor
    Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

    BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

    Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
    Laura Linney (Ozark)
    Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
    Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
    Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
    Zendaya (Euphoria)

    BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

    Jason Bateman (Ozark)
    Brian Cox (Succession)
    Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
    Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
    Adam Scott (Severance)
    Jeremy Strong (Succession)

    BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

    Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
    Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
    Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
    Elle Fanning (The Great)
    Issa Rae (Insecure)
    Jean Smart (Hacks)

    BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

    Donald Glover (Atlanta)
    Bill Hader (Barry)
    Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
    Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
    Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
    Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

    BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

    Toni Collette (The Staircase)
    Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
    Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
    Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
    Margaret Qualley (Maid)
    Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

    BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

    Colin Firth (The Staircase)
    Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
    Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
    Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
    Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
    Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

    SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

    Patricia Arquette (Severance)
    Julia Garner (Ozark)
    Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
    Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
    Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
    J Smith-Cameron (Succession)
    Sarah Snook (Succession)
    Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

    SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

    Nicholas Braun (Succession)
    Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
    Kieran Culkin (Succession)
    Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
    Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
    John Turturro (Severance)
    Christopher Walken (Severance)
    Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

    SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

    Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
    Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
    Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
    Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
    Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
    Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
    Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
    Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

    SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

    Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
    Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
    Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
    Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
    Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
    Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
    Henry Winkler (Barry)
    Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

    SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

    Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
    Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
    Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
    Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
    Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
    Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
    Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

    SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

    Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
    Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
    Will Poulter (Dopesick)
    Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
    Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
    Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
    Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

    GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

    Hope Davis (Succession)
    Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
    Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
    Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
    Harriet Walter (Succession)
    Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

    GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

    Adrien Brody (Succession)
    James Cromwell (Succession)
    Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
    Arian Moayed (Succession)
    Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
    Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

    GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

    Jane Adams (Hacks)
    Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
    Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
    Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
    Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
    Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

    GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

    Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
    Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    James Lance (Ted Lasso)
    Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
    Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
    Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

    BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    Late Night With Seth Meyers
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

    VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

    A Black Lady Sketch Show
    Saturday Night Live

    VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

    The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
    Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
    The Oscars
    Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
    Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

    VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

    Adele: One Night Only
    Dave Chappelle: The Closer
    Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
    Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
    One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

    HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
    The Problem with Jon Stewart
    Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
    VICE
    The World According to Jeff Goldblum

    BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

    The Amazing Race
    Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
    Nailed It!
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

    Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
    Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
    Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
    Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
    Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
    RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
