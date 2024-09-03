Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in connection to Money Laundering case, asked to report at Lucknow office

    YouTuber and content creator Elvish Yadav has been summoned to the agency's Lucknow office and it is related to a money laundering case, and more information is being sought. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    YouTuber and content creator Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate yet again. According to reports the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been summoned to the agency's Lucknow office and it is related to a money laundering case, and more information is being sought. Yadav has been called by ED several times since his name came up in connection with the Noida Snake Venom investigation. 

    Elvish was detained by Noida Police in March of this year, and a complaint was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, as well as a criminal conspiracy charge against him under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. NDTV reported a day after Elvish's arrest that he had admitted to his crimes. However, no official statement was issued. A week later, Elvish Yadav was granted bail but was asked to give a Rs 50,000 bond.

    Also read: Visfot trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan look fierce in the race of love, betrayal and money

    Speaking about it, his lawyer, Prashant Rathi, stated, "Our arguments in this case were that he was falsely accused and that no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS act." The court granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) and his two pals on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

    Elvish Yadav was involved in a controversy known as the snake case and on November 3, 2023, police raided a banquet venue in Noida's sector 51. 5 people were arresting out of which four were snake charmers, and recovering nine snakes and poison. Aside from rave gatherings, Yadav allegedly utilized snakes for video shooting.

