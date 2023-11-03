Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elvish Yadav's image of playing with 'snakes' amid ongoing 'snake venom' FIR goes viral; Here's what he said

    Amid the ongoing 'snake venom', banned substances and rave parties in the now ongoing FIR controversy that has gotten filed by an accused person to the Noida sector 49 Police department off late against Elvish Yadav, a snapshot of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber star Elvish Yadav playing with snakes has resurfaced on social media and is going viral. Here is what the singer and star has revealed about the viral photo in his official Tweet post on X.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has become the subject of a recent controversy. On Friday, November 3, it was officially stated and reported that the police conducted raids in the Sector 49 area of Noida and recovered five cobra snakes and nine other snakes of a different species. According to the reports, snake venom was discovered and recovered from the raids. Five arrests have been made in the case so far. Now, the people arrested have named Elvish Yadav, according to reports. However, the YouTuber has issued a clarification.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner-YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked in Noida for rave parties with snake venom

    Soon after the reports of arresting Elvish were made officially public and known to the public, a video of the YouTuber went viral. In the viral video, dated April 5, Elvish is fearlessly holding a snake around his neck and posing with a model. However, Elvish took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his clarification.

    He posted a screenshot of the video on his official Twitter handle at X and wrote, "This scene is from a music video 6 mahine purani. Do not believe in everything." Like the video, This clarification from Elvish also went viral in no time. His fans flooded the comments section to extend their support.

    As for Elvish Yadav getting named in the FIR, sources confirmed to a leading Indian news and entertainment portal that one of the accused has said that they used to supply snakes and poison to the parties of Elvish Yadav. Based on the statements, an FIR officially was filed against Elvish Yadav. As reported by a leading Indian entertainment portal, the FIR was lodged by Gaurav Gupta, who works as an Animal Welfare Officer in People for Animals.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to feature in next episode? Here's what we know

