    Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to feature in next episode? Here's what we know

    Bollywood sensations Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are set to bring a fresh and playful vibe to 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8, marking their third appearance on the show. The episode offers insights into their recent projects and a glimpse into their dynamic

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are all set to grace the couch together in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show, "Koffee With Karan" Season 8. The latest season of the show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, has been creating quite a buzz on social media. It kicked off with the beloved Bollywood couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, in the first episode, and the second episode featured the popular sibling duo, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the next set of guests who will be making an appearance on the show, and it has been revealed that it will be Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

    According to a report from Zoom, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are lined up as the next guests on "Koffee With Karan" Season 8. The source has revealed that this episode will take a somewhat different approach, promising a more "playful and even naughty vibe" compared to the previous ones. Host Karan Johar is keen on ensuring that his chat show caters to a broad range of viewers, with a special focus on creating an enjoyable experience, particularly for the younger audience. This episode will mark the third appearance of both Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as guests on the iconic couch.

    In terms of their work front, Sara Ali Khan's most recent appearance was in the movie "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," alongside Vicky Kaushal, which performed well at the box office. The actress is also set to star in the highly anticipated period drama "Ae Watan Mere Watan," scheduled for release later this year. Additionally, she has a role in Anurag Basu's film anthology "Metro In Dino," which features a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal.

    Ananya Panday, on the other hand, was last seen in the film "Dream Girl 2," directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. She portrayed the character of Pari Srivastav in the movie, which performed well in theaters. As for her upcoming projects, Ananya Panday has "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" in the works, along with the film "Call Me Bae."

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
