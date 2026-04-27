Elliot Page opened up about the 'shame' he felt as a queer child. Promoting his new documentary 'Second Nature', he said it highlights same-sex relationships in the animal world, challenging censorship and lack of representation.

Actor Elliot Page has opened up about the "shame" and isolation he experienced while growing up as a queer child, saying such feelings often stem from exclusion and lack of representation, according to People.

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Speaking to People, while promoting the new documentary 'Second Nature', which he narrates and co-produces, Page said the project highlights overlooked truths about same-sex relationships and gender fluidity in the animal world. "To really have this real, thorough investigatory piece about the reality of this information, the reality of what has been left out and what we've not been taught," Page said, explaining his motivation for joining the project, according to People.

Page on Childhood Shame and Isolation

Reflecting on his personal journey, the 39-year-old actor said queer children often grow up feeling isolated. "You feel like something's wrong with you... You feel excluded, you feel like something's wrong with you," he said, adding that such experiences create "bricks of shame" due to censorship and erasure.

Challenging Norms and Censorship

Page also challenged the idea of a strictly cis-heteronormative framework in nature, calling it "completely false," and said the documentary helps spark conversations around censorship in science, art, and society.

The Umbrella Academy star added that the film, directed by Drew Denny, is both "beautifully made" and "entertaining," while also offering "incredibly valuable information" for audiences regardless of identity.

Page said he hopes the documentary encourages viewers to question what has been left out of mainstream education and understand the wider impact of censorship.

Release Details

The film, which premiered at SXSW and was recently screened at the Reel Wild Festival in New York City, will release in theatres in Los Angeles on May 24 and in New York City on June 26.

Finding 'Peace and Happiness'

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, previously told People that public support from young people means a great deal to him and that he now feels a sense of "peace and happiness" he never thought possible, describing it as a feeling of presence and ease in his life, according to People. (ANI)