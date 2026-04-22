Ektaa Kapoor has teased a potential fifth season of her popular web series 'Broken But Beautiful'. She asked fans for suggestions for the new lead couple on Instagram, sparking massive anticipation among the show's loyal followers for its return.

Ektaa Kapoor Teases 'Broken But Beautiful' Season 5

If you loved Broken But Beautiful, there's exciting news. There's a strong possibility the series could return with a fifth season! On Wednesday, Ektaa took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable scenes from the previous parts. "Should we do another season? And who should be the couple? Some suggestions guys?" she captioned the post.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor) With Broken But Beautiful already enjoying a loyal fan base for its emotionally layered narratives and memorable performances, the idea of a new season has naturally generated massive anticipation. Fans chimed in the comment section, expressing excitement about the new season. "Yes please..make new season," a fan commented. "Still one of my favourites," another user wrote.

Legacy of Past Seasons

The first season of Broken But Beautiful featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as the central characters. In the third season, late actor Sidharth Shukla was paired opposite Sonia Rathee.

Following Sidharth Shukla's untimely passing on September 2, 2021, the makers decided to cancel the fourth season as a mark of respect and tribute to his legacy. Now it is to be seen who will be cast in the new season. (ANI)