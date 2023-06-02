Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ekta Kapoor brutally trolled for struggling with her 'uneasy' attire - WATCH

    Ekta Kapoor attended her actor-brother Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday.

    Ekta Kapoor brutally trolled for struggling with her 'uneasy' attire - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    Tusshar Kapoor had a mega birthday bash for his son Laksshya on Thursday. This birthday bash got attended by the biggest celebrities from Bollywood and tinsel town. The eminent Indian TV czarina and his sister, Ekta Kapoor, also came with her starry appearance at the birthday bash.

    While we know that many pictures from the celebration are now going viral on social media. A specific video from the birthday party caught netizens' and users' attention.

    ALSO READ: Who was Harish Pengan? Malayalam actor passed away at 49; Tovino Thomas mourns his death

    The video is that of Ekta Kapoor. In the viral video clip, we can see how Ektaa was not relaxed and was uneasy with her sartorial choice. She was struggling to keep her outfit in place. The producer repeatedly tries to fix it as she walks towards the birthday bash venue. Watch the video here:

    Soon after the video surfaced online, several users dropped in rave reactions. The trolls and social media users also questioned Ekta for donning clothes in which she is not feeling relaxed and comfortable. "If U r so uncomfortable, why wear those ridiculous clothes? There r beautiful Indian clothes for celebrations. Seriously everyone wants to look like Western," one of the users wrote. Another user suggested that Ekta should change her stylist.

    Besides Ektaa, the birthday party of Laksshya, Tusshar Kapoor's son, was attended by Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, even Ravie Kapoor, who is Ekta Kapoor's son and their parents Jeetendra and Shobhaa Kapoor attended the birthday bash.

    ALSO READ: Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay shot during celebratory firing during her show in Patna-report RBA

    Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay shot during celebratory firing during her show in Patna-report

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke REVIEW: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan win hearts with stellar performances vma

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke REVIEW: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan win hearts with stellar performances

    Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response RBA

    Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark; here's what RBA

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan rom com RBA

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com

    Recent Stories

    Moral policing gang attacks Kerala youths and medical students in Mangaluru; 7 arrested anr

    Moral policing gang attacks Kerala youths in Mangaluru; 7 arrested

    Mumbai Fire in 5-storey building doused after 30 hours

    Mumbai: Fire in 5-storey building doused after 30 hours

    Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay shot during celebratory firing during her show in Patna-report RBA

    Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay shot during celebratory firing during her show in Patna-report

    Loka Kerala Sabha in New York Controversy: Organizers clarify over sponsorship money anr

    Loka Kerala Sabha in New York Controversy: Organizers clarify over sponsorship money

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke REVIEW: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan win hearts with stellar performances vma

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke REVIEW: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan win hearts with stellar performances

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon