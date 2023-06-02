Ekta Kapoor brutally trolled for struggling with her 'uneasy' attire - WATCH

Tusshar Kapoor had a mega birthday bash for his son Laksshya on Thursday. This birthday bash got attended by the biggest celebrities from Bollywood and tinsel town. The eminent Indian TV czarina and his sister, Ekta Kapoor, also came with her starry appearance at the birthday bash.

While we know that many pictures from the celebration are now going viral on social media. A specific video from the birthday party caught netizens' and users' attention.

ALSO READ: Who was Harish Pengan? Malayalam actor passed away at 49; Tovino Thomas mourns his death

The video is that of Ekta Kapoor. In the viral video clip, we can see how Ektaa was not relaxed and was uneasy with her sartorial choice. She was struggling to keep her outfit in place. The producer repeatedly tries to fix it as she walks towards the birthday bash venue. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced online, several users dropped in rave reactions. The trolls and social media users also questioned Ekta for donning clothes in which she is not feeling relaxed and comfortable. "If U r so uncomfortable, why wear those ridiculous clothes? There r beautiful Indian clothes for celebrations. Seriously everyone wants to look like Western," one of the users wrote. Another user suggested that Ekta should change her stylist.

Besides Ektaa, the birthday party of Laksshya, Tusshar Kapoor's son, was attended by Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, even Ravie Kapoor, who is Ekta Kapoor's son and their parents Jeetendra and Shobhaa Kapoor attended the birthday bash.

ALSO READ: Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this