    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot

    The follow-up to Ek Villain, released in June 2014, is titled Ek Villain Returns. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani are the movie's stars.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 8:55 PM IST

    One of the most anticipated movies of the year is Ek Villain Returns. Although there is still a long wait for the movie, the creators have recently unveiled some new posters that are getting everyone excited. The hot chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and John Abraham and Disha Patani is captured in these new posters.

    One of the posters shows Disha posing in a bikini while being held from behind by a shirtless John. Arjun and Tara might be seen riding a bike in another image. The trailer for Ek Villain Returns will be published tomorrow, June 30, along with the posters for the film.

    The posters, however, have split online users. While some people are really enthusiastic about the movie, others think it will be a "failure." "All illustrious performers in one film, "a supporter wrote. What is meant by this, asked another tweet? An advertisement for women's underwear and Axe body spray? WOW." 

    Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram, dropped a series of pictures and teased Ek Villain Returns in Paris. “#EkVillain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way! 😈 #EkVillainReturns," he wrote.

    The follow-up to Ek Villain, released in June 2014, is titled Ek Villain Returns. Tushar Hiranandani and Milap Milan Zaveri's action-thriller was about a criminal whose terminally sick wife was murdered by a serial murderer. Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aamna Sharif played prominent parts in the original film. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria will take the key roles in the sequel instead of Disha Patani and John Abraham. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, it is directed by Mohit Suri. On July 29 of this year, the movie will open in theatres.


     

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 8:55 PM IST
