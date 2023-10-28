Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani set to make OTT debut; Producing web show starring Vikrant Massey

    Rajkumar Hirani, known for his upcoming film "Dunki" with Shah Rukh Khan, is making his OTT debut as a producer with Vikrant Massey in the lead. "Dunki" explores illegal immigration, and Vikrant Massey's recent work includes "12th Fail" and an upcoming film, "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Rajkumar Hirani, known for his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Dunki, and his Newcomers Initiative, is reportedly making his debut in the world of OTT platforms. Vikrant Massey has been chosen to play the lead role in this new venture.

    Hirani, though not in the director's chair for this project, will serve as a producer, offering his creative inputs. The production is currently in full swing, with the ensemble cast and other key details being finalized. Hirani has been eyeing the OTT space for a year or two and seized the opportunity as soon as the right script came along.

    About Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki explores a compelling storyline involving an illegal immigration method known as "Donkey Flight." Shah Rukh Khan leads the cast in this movie, which is a collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

    Dunki has been shot in diverse locations, including Mumbai's bustling streets, the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, and international cities like London, Budapest, Jeddah, and Neom. The film's soundtrack is in the capable hands of Pritam, while cinematography is handled by C K Muraleedharan, who replaced the initial choice, Amit Roy.

    Vikrant Massey's Recent Work: Vikrant Massey's most recent film, "12th Fail," has just been released in theaters, and early reviews indicate positive reception. The film is directed by the acclaimed Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Prior to this, Massey had notable roles in films like "Mumbaikar," "Gaslight," and "Forensic." Fans can also look forward to his upcoming movie, "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba," which is on the horizon

