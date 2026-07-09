The official trailer for 'Dune: Part Three' is out, teasing Denis Villeneuve's final chapter. Releasing Dec 18, 2026, it shows a hardened Emperor Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) facing the consequences of his holy war after a time jump.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have released the official trailer for 'Dune: Part Three', offering the first full look at director Denis Villeneuve's final chapter in the acclaimed sci-fi trilogy. The trailer debuted on July 8 (local time), ahead of the film's theatrical and IMAX release on December 18, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, the film picks up nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium, marking a significant time jump from the events of 'Dune: Part Two.' The trailer shows Timothee Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides, now a hardened and ruthless Emperor with a new buzz cut, facing the consequences of the galaxy-spanning holy war carried out in his name. The footage highlights the growing weight of his rule as he confronts the fallout of his rise to power.

Zendaya returns as Chani, whose relationship with Paul has fractured. The trailer depicts her preparing for conflict while expressing a deep sense of betrayal over Paul's decision to take power, positioning their strained relationship at the emotional centre of the story.

Key Reveals and New Faces

The footage also teases a major conspiracy forming within Paul's sphere of influence, as political forces move against House Atreides. Returning characters include Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho, whose appearance hints at the character's return as the cloned "Ghola" named Hayt. Among the biggest reveals is Robert Pattinson's debut as Scytale, the shape-shifting Face Dancer from the Bene Tleilaxu.

Have a look at the trailer: View this post on Instagram

The ensemble cast also includes Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Brian K. Vaughan. Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer returns to score the trilogy's concluding chapter.

A Darker, Introspective Conclusion

The trailer, titled 'Sacrifice and Sovereignty,' presents a darker and more introspective chapter as Paul grapples with his visions, political unrest and the mounting cost of his reign. With its release set for December 18, 'Dune: Part Three' is positioned to conclude Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's saga on the big screen. (ANI)