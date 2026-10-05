Dua Lipa surprised fans by joining Shakira onstage in Madrid for an acoustic duet of 'Antología'. The performance was a standout moment of Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, with the Colombian singer calling Lipa a 'diosa'.

Dua Lipa joined Shakira onstage in Madrid for a surprise acoustic duet of 'Antología', giving fans an unexpected highlight during the eighth night of Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour residency on October 3. As per Billboard, Shakira brought Lipa out during the concert, where the two performed the Colombian singer’s classic 1995 ballad together. The song was originally released in the same year that Lipa was born.

A 'Goddess' On Stage

The performance also marked a continuation of Lipa’s connection with the song. She had previously performed a Spanish-language tribute version of 'Antología' during her concert in Bogota in late 2025. Introducing Lipa to the Madrid crowd, Shakira called her a “diosa” (goddess).

A Dream Come True

Following the performance, Shakira shared on Instagram that the night was “a dream come true for many of us.” Lipa, meanwhile, expressed her gratitude for the moment and noted how completely connected she felt with the audience. The surprise collaboration brought together two global pop stars for a live rendition of one of Shakira’s best-known early songs, with the acoustic performance becoming a standout moment of her Madrid residency. (ANI)