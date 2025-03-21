user
user

Trump-Linked Phunware Climbs After-Hours As FY24 Loss Narrows, AI Hopes Rise: Retail Sees A Steal Despite Revenue Miss

The company expects to launch the AI Personal Concierge and its new AI-driven software development platform in mid-2025.

Trump-Linked Phunware Climbs After-Hours As FY24 Loss Narrows, AI Hopes Rise: Retail Sees A Steal Despite Revenue Miss
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) shares rose in Thursday’s session after the enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions announced a narrower annual loss and revenue that trailed expectations. The company said its new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software platform will launch in mid-2025.

Austin, Texas-based Phunware reported a net loss of $0.94 for the fiscal year 2024, wider than the year-ago loss of $17.62 per share. The company noted that the year-ago loss included a $4.56 net loss per share from discontinued operations.

The net loss from continuing operations was $10.3 million compared to $41.9 million last year, and the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss narrowed to $10.3 million from $15.5 million.

Revenue fell 34% year over year (YoY) to $3.19 million, missing the Finchat-compiled consensus estimate of $3.53 million.

Phunware noted that software and subscription bookings for 2024 jumped 232%, with the company attributing the strength to the effectiveness of its revamped sales team and evolving sales model.

 It ended the quarter with a cash position of $113 million.

During the quarter, the company appointed former chairperson of the board Stephen Chen as its interim CEO following the retirement of its former CEO, Michael Snavely.

Chen said, “Fiscal year 2024 was highlighted by significant growth in bookings, a strengthened balance sheet, and the commencement of development of our new generative AI-powered software development platform.”

Looking ahead, the company said it plans new features and functionalities to its existing products, including AI features such as an AI Personal Concierge for hospitality guests and Intelligent Reporting for large real property owners. 

It expects to launch the AI Personal Concierge and its new AI-driven software development platform in mid-2025. 

The company also confirmed it is moving forward its previously announced plan to acquire an interest in MyCanvass, LLC, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform command center designed for political campaigns and advocacy organizations.

MyCanvass is a subsidiary of Campaign Nucleus founded by Brad Parscale, the digital director of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the manager of his 2020 campaign.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Phunware stock turned to ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) by the close of trading on Thursday, from the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume stayed ‘high.’

PHUN-sentiment.png PHUN  sentiment and message volume March 20, as of 10:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said just with the cash in hand, the stock is worth $6. This is more than double the level at which the stock closed Thursday.

Another user called the quarterly report “huge” and said the news of the Trump partnership will send the stock to the moon.

Phunware stock ended Thursday’s session down 2.03% at $2.89 and rallied 3.42% in the after-hours session.

The stock has lost over 44% for the year-to-date period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

Micron Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Data Center Revenue Triples: Retail Turns Exuberant

Micron Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Data Center Revenue Triples: Retail Turns Exuberant

Apple Grapples With Rumored Executive Shifts, $1B Streaming Losses— Retail Sees Opportunity After Stock Dip

Apple Grapples With Rumored Executive Shifts, $1B Streaming Losses— Retail Sees Opportunity After Stock Dip

Luminar Stock Jumps After-Hours On Upbeat Q4 Results: Retail Traders Look Past Soft Revenue Outlook

Luminar Stock Jumps After-Hours On Upbeat Q4 Results: Retail Traders Look Past Soft Revenue Outlook

Nike’s Gloomy Forecast Weighs On Stock: Retail Investors Run For Cover

Nike’s Gloomy Forecast Weighs On Stock: Retail Investors Run For Cover

Recent Stories

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus AJR

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus

1xBet launches Indian Casino League tournament with 3 Lakh prize pool during IPL 2025

1xBet launches Indian Casino League tournament with ₹3 Lakh prize pool during IPL 2025

Trump signs executive order to shut down Education Department, says essential programs will be preserved shk

Trump signs executive order to shut down Education Department, says essential programs will be preserved

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India's Got Latent controversy; Read on NTI

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India’s Got Latent controversy; Read on

Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon