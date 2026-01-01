EDM artiste DJ Snake has cancelled his upcoming shows, including his six-city India tour in February, due to a health issue. He announced he requires surgery and will need a month to recover, promising to return stronger.
DJ Snake's Statement
"Hey guys, I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DT-aXZ4CBRg/
"This means cancelling all my shows, including the India tour, and that decision has been incredibly hard. But I need to get back to 100% and this is the only way (sad face and broken heart emojis). Thank you for your love & understanding. I'll be back soon, stronger than before. William," DJ Snake added.
India Tour Cancelled
French EDM artist DJ Snake was supposed to perform in India this year for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour in February.