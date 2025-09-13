Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Patani, clarified that daughter Khushboo’s remarks were misrepresented and wrongly linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj, following a firing incident outside their Bareilly home. Investigation is ongoing.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, has addressed the ongoing speculations about the recent firing at their Civil Lines home in Bareilly, which had been linked to remarks made by his elder daughter, Khushboo Patani.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdish stated that her comments had been "misrepresented," and clarified that his daughter's statement was wrongly connected to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj.

"...Khushboo (sister of actor Disha Patani) was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us..." said Jagdish.

Khushboo Patani had recently criticised Aniruddhacharya for his alleged remarks suggesting that women who are unmarried at 25 or older are usually promiscuous. This sparked backlash online, with Khushboo being heavily trolled. She later took to Instagram to clarify that her comments had been taken out of context and falsely circulated as being directed at Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that two unidentified men on a motorbike opened fire outside Disha Patani's Civil Lines residence in Bareilly early Friday morning.

"We received information about the firing at retired CO Jagdish Patani's residence by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. Police teams were immediately sent to the site. An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station under various sections. Armed police personnel have been deployed for the protection of the family members," said SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya.

The SSP also shared that five teams have been formed under the SP City and SP Crime for further investigation. "We will take strict action against the accused. I personally met with the family and have assured them of their safety," he said.

So far, Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani have not released any official statements about the incident. (ANI)

