Diljit Dosanjh will perform his scheduled Bengaluru concert despite receiving a bomb threat via email. Police have increased security measures and registered a case while maintaining that no changes have been made to the event schedule.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid repeated bomb threats surrounding his concerts, singer Diljit Dosanjh has shown no signs of backing down! As he gears up for his next performance in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 29, a similar bomb threat has reportedly been received, once again raising security concerns ahead of the much-anticipated show. However, undeterred by the threats, the singer is set to go ahead with the concert as planned, maintaining his commitment to fans and the ongoing tour.

Diljit is currently on his AURA India Tour 2026, with the next leg slated to take place at the NICE Grounds, Madavara, near the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) Grounds on Tumakuru Road (NH-4). According to the police, there is no change in the schedule and no cancellation has been declared. Meanwhile, the security around the venue and Madavara Metro Station is being stepped up.

A case has been booked by Bengaluru Police after a threatening email warned of a bomb explosion at the concert venue. As per the complaint filed at the North CEN Crime Police Station, the intimidation mail reached the official inboxes of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner on November 9. In the mail, the sender claimed that an IED would go off at the concert venue in NICE Grounds and also at the nearby Madavara Metro Station. The mail also cautioned the public not to bring kids to the event, not to touch iPhones lying unattended, and to avoid travelling by Metro. It reportedly concluded with the words 'Khalistan Zindabad'. A few reports further claimed that the banned group Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada) was also named in it.

The North-West Division control room received inputs about the mail at about 3 PM on November 9. Following this, police reached out to the BIEC management to cross-check the programme. The organisers confirmed the November 29 show at NICE Grounds. Acting on a complaint from Madanayakanahalli Police Sub-Inspector Shivaraj M.J., the North CEN police have booked unidentified persons under Section 66 of the IT Act, along with Sections 351(4) for criminal intimidation and 353(1)(b) for statements leading to public mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A police officer said efforts are underway to track down the IP address and find out from where the mail account was operated. So far, police have not confirmed whether the threat is genuine. The probe is still on. HDMC Commissioner Kartik M. is learnt to have termed a similar threat a hoax.

Notably, this is not the first time that Diljit Dosanjh's tour has been targeted by bomb threats. Earlier, on October 23, a mail warning of a suicide strike was sent to the office of former Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Ahead of his November 15 Indore concert, bomb threats were mailed to the Mayor's office, private schools and the Gwalior Bench of the MP High Court. For the Ahmedabad concert, nearly 2,000 policemen and 1,500 private guards were posted at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the meantime, considering an expected large crowd for the event, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have informed that vehicular movement will be slow at several junctions on Tumakuru Road from 4 pm to 12 am midnight on Sunday. Traffic will be slow in both directions - from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru and from Bengaluru towards Nelamangala - at the following junctions: - Adakamaranahalli Underpass - Huskur Cross - TCI Underpass - Lakshmipura Cross - BIEC Underpass - Chikkabidarakallu Underpass - Kennametal Widia Up-Ramp - Peenya Flyover - 8th Mile Junction - Dasarahalli Junction - Jalahalli Cross Junction - Peenya Police Station Junction - SRS Junction - Goraguntepalya Junction, and other junctions

Police are expected to deploy additional personnel, carry out checks at entry points, and maintain heightened vigil at the venue, surrounding roads and Madavara Metro Station in view of the threat mail. Motorists travelling on Tumakuru Road have been requested to cooperate with the slow-moving traffic and plan their journey. The public have been requested to cooperate with police and follow security instructions at the venue. (ANI)