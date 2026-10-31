Paramount+ has confirmed that the hit crime procedural Criminal Minds: Evolution will officially come to an end with its upcoming 20th season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027, marking the end of a two-decade journey for the franchise.

Criminal Minds: Evolution to Conclude with Season 20

Los Angeles [US], October 31 (ANI): ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is set to conclude with its upcoming 20th season on Paramount+. The long-running procedural was revived by the streamer for its 16th season in 2022. Its 19th season aired between May and July this year, while the upcoming 20th season is slated to premiere in 2027, although an exact release date has yet to be announced, as per Variety.

Reflections on a Two-Decade Legacy

“It’s hard to put into words what ‘Criminal Minds’ has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five,” said Erica Messer, the series’ showrunner and executive producer. “While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept ‘Criminal Minds’ going for two decades. We’re looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we’ve all built together.”

Show Premise and Cast

The show follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), who are described as “a team of profilers tasked with analyzing and capturing the country’s most dangerous criminals, before they strike again.” “Evolution” picks up after the events of the original “Criminal Minds,” which aired on CBS for 15 seasons. ‘Evolution’ features franchise regulars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness and Aisha Tyler, alongside newcomer RJ Hatanaka. Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster also reprise their roles in the series. (ANI)

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