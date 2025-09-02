As Punjab battles devastating floods, Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar to provide aid. Celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Himanshi Khurana also pledged support, donating funds, and resources.

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): As Punjab reels under devastating floods, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted ten of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar to support relief efforts, working with NGOs and the local administration.

Taking to Instagram, his team said they were focusing on essentials such as food, water and medical aid, while also planning rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction.

"Together, we can rebuild," the caption reads.

<br>Other celebs also extended their support.<br>Taking to the Instagram handle, actor Sonam Bajwa wrote that she is doing everything possible to help those affected by the flood, "In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown. I am doing my part to help by donating to organisations actively working on ground as rescue teams, and I humbly urge you to do yours too. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference in someone's life right now. Let's come together and stand by Punjab in this crucial time. "</p><div type="dfp" position=2>Ad2</div><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/DOD2U4RiDAN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"><div><div><div> </div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><div>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div> </div><div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DOD2U4RiDAN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)</a></p></div></blockquote><p><script src="https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"> <br>Actor Sanjay Dutt also expressed his support, writing on X, "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."<br>On Monday, singer-actor Ammy Virk also announced on Instagram that he and his team had adopted 200 homes for affected families. <br>"Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter -- it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again," she said.<br>Punjabi actor-singer Himanshi Khurana also joined the relief efforts. She promised to help resettle 10 families.<br>In an Instagram note, she said, "Today, seeing Punjab in such a condition, every Punjabi's heart is crying. We will make our Punjab like it was before, and according to my capacity, I will contribute to helping resettle 10 families in flood affected areas. In this devastating flood situation, we all need to come together and look for solutions. All celebrities, leaders, media, social media personalities and the public should unite and help each other. We Punjabis are with Punjab."<br>Earlier, the Punjab government ordered the closure of all 43 centres associated with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) until September 3, citing inclement weather conditions and prevailing flood-like situations in the state.<br>Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian said floods have affected over 2.56 lakh people in 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing widespread damage to lives, property, crops and livestock.<br>He said 15,688 people have been evacuated so far, with the highest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052).<br>The state government has set up 129 relief camps sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur has the highest number of inmates at 3,987, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424). (ANI)<br><br>Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.</p>