    Kamal Haasan birthday: properties in London, luxurious lifestyle; a look at his net worth of Rs 117 cr

    Superstar Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 68th birthday today, on November 7. The ‘Vikram’ actor is one of the most successful stars in the Indian film industry, and his net worth is proving just that.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    Kamal Haasan’s towering net worth has been recording a surge every year, especially since the release of his 2022’s successful film ‘Vikram’. He returned to the screens after a four-year hiatus. Before ‘Vikram’, he was last seen in his 2018 film, ‘Vishwaroop 2’. While films contribute to a larger chunk of his net worth, it shot up also when he entered the realm of the political world. On his 68th birthday, let’s take a look at the superstar’s towering net worth:

    Properties and assets: Kamal Haasan has a string of properties not only in India but abroad. From his palatial home which was renovated recently to a property in London, United Kingdom, the actor reportedly has property worth Rs 131 crore including agricultural land worth Rs 17 crore.

    Kamal Haasan also owns two flats in posh residential societies in Chennai. The approximate price of these two flats is said to be Rs 19.5 crore. Apart from these, the cost of commercial and residential properties that Haasan owns in Chennai, is reportedly around Rs 92.5 crore.

    Apart from the multiple properties that Kamal Haasan owns in Chennai, he also had a property registered under his name in London, United Kingdom. According to reports his London home is around Rs 2.5 crore.

    Net worth and assets: Per the official declaration that Kamal Haasan made to the government, his net worth, which is inclusive of all his assets, is said to be roughly Rs 177 crore.

    Meanwhile, on the occasion of his 68th birthday, the makers of ‘Vikram’ have decided to mark the 100-day celebrations of the film’s success. ‘Vikram’, which was released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, is one of the biggest hits of the year 2022. The film also starred actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faazil and saw a cameo by Suriya.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
