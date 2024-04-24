Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did Kim Kardashian lose over 500K followers after Taylor Swift dropped diss track 'thanK you, aIMee'?

    Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's dispute started in 2016 when Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, mentioned Taylor Swift in his song. Several fans assumed Taylor's 'thanK you aIMee' was about Kim due to capitalizing the letters K, I, and M.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian made her first public appearance since Taylor Swift's purported diss track, 'thanK you, aIMee'. The song, which was out as part of the singer's new two-part album, The Tortured Poets Department, discusses being bullied. While Taylor has not commented on the song, her fans – Swifties — have proposed a persuasive idea that the song is about Kim Kardashian. Kim did not address the rumored diss track in her first public appearance since the song's publication, but she did say that sharing her life has been beneficial.

    On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host asked Kim Kardashian about how she was to which Kim responded that she was fine. However, she and Jimmy chose to avoid discussing Taylor and her album. Instead, they discussed her appearance on the American Horror Show, Madonna, and other topics. Although Kim has not officially responded to the diss, a source informed People Magazine that the reality star has 'moved on' from the conflict. "She's over it and thinks Taylor should move on," the insider revealed. "[She] doesn't see why [Swift] is harping on it. It's been years, the insider said.

    Several fans assumed 'thanK you aIMee' was about Kim due to the capitalization of the letters K, I, and M. The lyrics also fueled the belief. "All that time you were throwin' blows, I was buildin' something / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed 'F— you, Aimee' to the night sky, as the blood was gushin' / But I can't forget how you made me heal," were a few lines from the song.

    Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kim has lost over 500K followers since the diss track was released.

    Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's feud

    Taylor and Kim's dispute started in 2016 when Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, mentioned Taylor Swift in his song Famous. "I feel like Taylor and I might still have sex/Why? "I made that b*tch famous," he boasted. Taylor disapproved of the mention and was unaware of the exact lyrics, which sparked a conflict.

    To make matters worse, Kim published an edited video of Kanye chatting with Taylor, although the call did not include the two discussing the line, "I made that b**ch famous." Several years later, Taylor told Elle in an interview that Kim and Kanye still owe her an apology.

