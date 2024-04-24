Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Varun Dhawan turns 37, Gigi Hadid to creepy gesture towards Janhvi Kapoor, 10 times the actor made headlines

    Here are 10 instances where Varun Dhawan faced criticism or backlash.

    Varun Dhawan turns 37, Gigi Hadid to creepy gesture towards Janhvi Kapoor, 10 times the actor made headlines
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan will be turning a year older on April 24 and as he turns 37, let us have a look at some of the controversies he was involved in throughout his career. Here are 10 instances where he faced criticism or backlash.

    Bawaal Controversy

    Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's characters in the movie Bawaal were heard mouthing dialogues that sparked a controversy. The dialogues were criticized for being insensitive to the history of Auschwitz

    Koffee With Karan Controversy

    In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan revealed that producers working with him are scared of what he might say on the show and advised him to be careful. This comment came after the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco, where Deepika's comments about casual dating were slammed on social media.

    Creepy Gesture Towards Janhvi Kapoor

    During the promotions of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan faced backlash for his alleged 'creepy' gesture towards Janhvi Kapoor. A video of Varun playfully holding Janhvi from behind and attempting to bite her ear without her consent went viral on the internet, sparking criticism from netizens.

    Gigi Hadid Incident

    At the NMACC event, Varun Dhawan was accused of kissing Gigi Hadid without her consent. This incident reminded some people of his alleged inappropriate behavior towards his co-stars.

    Kalank Controversy

    Varun Dhawan's movie Kalank was criticized for its historical inaccuracies and insensitive portrayal of the Partition of India. The movie was also criticized for its lack of depth and over-the-top performances.

    October Controversy

    Varun Dhawan's movie October was criticized for its slow pace and lack of plot. The movie was also criticized for its portrayal of mental health, with some critics arguing that it romanticized depression.

    Judwaa 2 Controversy

    Varun Dhawan's movie Judwaa 2 was criticized for its lack of originality and unfunny jokes. The movie was also criticized for its sexist and objectifying portrayal of women.

    Badlapur Controversy

    Varun Dhawan's movie Badlapur was criticized for its graphic violence and glorification of revenge. The movie was also criticized for its portrayal of women, with some critics arguing that it objectified and degraded them.

    Student of the Year Controversy

    Varun Dhawan's debut movie Student of the Year was criticized for its lack of substance and unrealistic portrayal of college life. The movie was also criticized for its sexist and objectifying portrayal of women.

    Dilwale Controversy

    Varun Dhawan's movie Dilwale was criticized for its lack of originality and unfunny jokes. The movie was also criticized for its sexist and objectifying portrayal of women, with some critics arguing that it reinforced harmful gender stereotypes.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
