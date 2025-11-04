Diane Ladd had a long and successful career in film, television, and theatre. She was known for playing strong and memorable characters.

Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar-nominated actress known for her roles in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose, passed away on Monday morning at her home in Ojai, California. She was 89, Variety reported.



Her daughter, actress Laura Dern, confirmed the news and shared an emotional tribute. "My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning," Dern wrote. "She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, and artist. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now," according to the outlet.



Diane Ladd had a long and successful career in film, television, and theatre. She was known for playing strong and memorable characters. She earned her first Oscar nomination in 1974 for her role as a bold and lively waitress in Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.



