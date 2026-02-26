Actor Dia Mirza criticized the government's inaction on pollution, calling for a shift from 'words to scalable action and outcomes'. She questioned why successful waste management models like Indore's are not implemented pan-India.

Actor Dia Mirza recently opened up about the growing pollution levels in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, calling out the government for not doing enough. The actress added that they need to shift from mere words to real action and focus on tangible "outcomes" rather than just plans on paper. The 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' actress was speaking at the launch of the Zero Prize, India's first national, results-based environmental award. This initiative links financial rewards directly to verified reductions in air, water, and land pollution.

'An Outright No': Dia Mirza on Govt's Pollution Efforts

When asked by ANI if she believes the government is doing enough to tackle pollution, Dia responded with a firm "outright no." "The answer is an outright no," she stated. "Unfortunately, we have to move from words to scalable action and outcomes. We should now be celebrating outcomes, like, for example, what Indore city has achieved. How they have successfully established protocols and systems that manage their waste so efficiently. Why hasn't this become a pan-India initiative? Why are we still struggling to get people to segregate the bare minimum, which is wet and dry? Even though they are not doing. Waste is a huge contributor to pollution, right? So we need to do much, much more."

'Gap Between Words and Action'

Dia continued, "We have the right words on paper, and there are many powerful programs. But are they truly being implemented on the ground? No, they are not, which is why there is such a big gap," she added.

Celebrities Raise Alarm Over Worsening Air Quality

Her comments come at a time when air quality has become a critical concern. After Delhi faced severe air pollution, Mumbai is now grappling with similar issues, which have prompted celebrities to speak out. Recently, actor Saiyami Kher also raised an alarm about the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai. She shared that the worsening pollution has significantly impacted her daily life, even comparing the situation to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)