Ashwin Dhar praises 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' co-star Ranveer Singh's high energy and director Aditya Dhar's calmness. He reflects on his character's challenging scenes in the film, which is part of a franchise that has crossed Rs 3000 crore.

Ashwin Dhar on Co-star Ranveer Singh and Director Aditya Dhar

Actor Ashwin Dhar is all praise for his 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' co-star Ranveer Singh, sharing how the actor was high on energy during the film's shoot. Speaking to ANI, Ashwin Dhar shared, "I always feel good with him. He is a bundle of energy. He always makes people laugh. When you work with him on his film, and he is on the set, he makes sure to have fun with everyone and is calm. He keeps the atmosphere light. He meets everyone with love and hugs everyone."

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Dhar also spoke highly of director Aditya Dhar, calling him a "very calm" individual. "Aditya is a calm director. Even if a fight breaks out on the sets, amid the shooting with so many actors and big stars, he would always remain very calm. He had the script of the film in his mind. Apart from that, he is a very good human being," the actor said.

Reflecting on the Role of Arshad Pappu

Ashwin Dhar, who played the role of Arshad Pappu in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, revealed how he worked on several challenging scenes, including the killing of his character. "The whole sequence when Arshad Pappu is killed was very challenging and took a lot of time to shoot it. People appreciated that scene a lot," he said.

'Dhurandhar' Franchise's Monumental Success

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna also played a pivotal role. Among many feats, the film recently took the entire 'Dhurandhar' franchise to surpass the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Building on the momentum of the first film, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which was released just four months after its predecessor, has taken things to an entirely new level. The Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle has turned into a box office juggernaut, amassing well over 1700 crore globally and continuing its dream run in several territories. (ANI)