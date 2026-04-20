Director Jeethu Joseph has confirmed that his big-budget film with Mohanlal, 'Ram', is stuck due to financial issues. He says the film's future is now completely in the producers' hands.

Fans of Malayalam cinema were super excited when the movie 'Ram' was announced. After all, it was bringing back the hit combination of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph after 'Drishyam'. The big-budget film even started shooting. But then, for many reasons, the shooting had to be stopped. In the meantime, the Jeethu-Mohanlal duo gave us 'Neru' and even announced 'Drishyam 3'. Now, Jeethu Joseph has finally opened up about what really happened to 'Ram'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jeethu Joseph says 'Ram' is stuck in financial trouble

He said he had warned against shooting both parts of the film together. When all the costs piled up, the shooting had to be stopped. The director added that the film's future now depends entirely on the producers' decision. He shared these details in an interview with The New Indian Express.

"Ram is stuck in a financial mess. It's a very sad situation. We put in so much effort, and a lot of money was invested in this project. Now, the producers have to decide. We shot in the UK, Morocco, and India. A few portions are left to be shot in Tunisia. It's just very sad how it turned out. If we can resume and make it as planned, it will still be relevant. It's not a larger-than-life character, even though the scale is big. The film is about a person's journey and his emotions. It also has some really interesting action sequences. We wanted to tell this story in a different mood," Jeethu Joseph said.

"'Ram' is a two-part film. But they went ahead and shot both parts together. I had told them, let's finish the first part first. In the UK itself, we shot scenes for both the first and second parts. After that, we went to Morocco and then came to India. When all the costs were added up, the shooting was stopped. The first part of 'Ram' needs just 20-25 more days of shooting. The second part also needs about 25 days. In total, we only have about 50 days of work left," Jeethu Joseph added.