Romantic drama Virgin River has been renewed for Season 9, becoming Netflix’s longest-running scripted series. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, the hit show will reach a total of 94 episodes after its upcoming ninth season.

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): Romantic series 'Virgin River' has received an early renewal for Season 9 and has become the longest running original scripted series on Netflix, reported Deadline. The long-running romantic drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson has been picked up for a ninth season months ahead of its 2027 Season 8 premiere. It will once again consist of 10 episodes, bringing the show’s total to 94 episodes. Patrick Sean Smith returns as showrunner and executive producer.

According to the outlet, with the renewal, 'Virgin River' officially becomes the longest-running original scripted series on Netflix. It has edged Spanish teen drama Elite, which ran for eight seasons. In number of episodes, 94, Virgin River ties current Netflix record holder, comedy 'Grace and Frankie', which produced seven seasons and is half-hour with an overall run time significantly shorter than that of hourlong Virgin River. As Deadline reported in March, Season 8 won’t feature two longtime cast members, Marco Grazzini, who played Mike, and Lauren Hammersley, who portrayed Charmaine. Joining the cast is Natasha Calis in the role of Dr Astrid, with an option to become a series regular in Season 9. 'Virgin River', which wrapped production on Season 8 in August, follows the romantic journey of nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Breckenridge), who moved to the remote California town of Virgin River after a personal tragedy, and charismatic local bartender Jack (Henderson), who is haunted by his past. Season 8 will follow Mel and Jack’s journey as new parents as their adopted baby is fighting for his life. The series is executive produced by Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Jackson Sinder, Mary Page Keller, Thomas Ian Griffith, Norman Buckley, Ian Hay, Tenney, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Carr. (ANI)