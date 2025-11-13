Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, 89, is reportedly unwell and receiving treatment at home. A viral video allegedly shows him in a hospital bed, with family, including Prakash Kaur and Sunny Deol, by his side.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is reportedly unwell and receiving treatment at home after being discharged from the hospital. A video circulating on social media shows the 89-year-old actor lying on a hospital bed, surrounded by medical equipment. Allegedly, his family members are seen around him, looking worried, while his first wife, Prakash Kaur, appears visibly distressed, and elder son Sunny Deol is seen attending to her.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Viral Video Sparks Reactions

The video, shared by an Instagram user, has quickly gone viral, prompting mixed reactions. Many fans are allegedly praying for Dharmendra’s health, while others criticized the sharing of the clip. Comments reportedly included messages such as, “You are violating someone’s privacy. This is their personal space,” and “You should be ashamed of sharing this.” At the same time, fans expressed support with comments like, “May Allah bless you, sir, get well,” and “It is very painful to see someone close to you in this condition.”

On November 10, reports emerged that Dharmendra, admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, had been placed on a ventilator after his condition allegedly deteriorated. The family, however, reportedly stated that his condition was stable. On November 11, false news of his death circulated online, which were denied by his daughter Esha Deol and second wife Hema Malini.

On the morning of November 12, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, with the family reportedly opting to continue his treatment at home. His residence has allegedly been converted into a makeshift ICU, where nurses and doctors are attending to him.

Fans and well-wishers continue to pray for the veteran actor, while the video showing his family’s alleged distress spreads across social media, highlighting the concern surrounding his health.

Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable English does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video