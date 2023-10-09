Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dhak Dhak Trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and others take road trip to Himalayas

    The makers finally dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Dhak Dhak. The movie is directed by Tarun Dudeja, who has also written the film along with Parijat Joshi. The movie is set to hit theatres on October 13.

    Dhak Dhak Trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and others take road trip to Himalayas
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Dhak Dhak, starring Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi, and Ratna Pathak Shah, will hit theatres on October 13. With only one week until the film's premiere, the creators released the trailer, and it's all things inspirational.

    Dhak Dhak continues to capture audiences with its unique film idea, as Re Banjara touches the spirits of its audience, urging them to embark on a road trip with friends. Four regular ladies join together on a remarkable journey loaded with emotions, thrills, and discoveries as they ride their bikes from Delhi to Khardung La. The film's developers have released a fascinating trailer, promising an action-packed entertainment experience loaded with emotions, fun, adventure, and drama.

    The trailer depicts the lives of four ladies from various backgrounds who come together for an unforgettable trip packed with emotions, experiences, and self-discovery as they go on a bicycling trek to Khardung La.

    When he heard about Dhak Dhak, John Abraham, who is known for his love of motorcycles, rushed to social media to praise the creators. The actor not only provided the teaser, but also a heartfelt message. His note read, “4 ordinary woman on an epic bike journey. Distance: 1000 kms, Travel time: 10 days, Destination:18380 ft height Khardungla pass, highest motorable pass. Delhi to Leh. First time ever! Memories of a lifetime.”

    Viacom18 Studios produces Dhak Dhak in partnership with BLM Pictures, Taapsee Pannu, and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films. The film, directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, will be released in theatres on October 13, 2023.
     

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
