    Devara: Jr NTR fans go wild! Celebrate film's release with Tamil traditions of pouring milk, bursting crackers

    'Devara' opened in theaters today, September 27 and the film is Jr NTR's first solo release in six years, and his first since 'RRR'. 

    Jr NTR fans went to great lengths to ensure that their favourite hero and his film, 'Devara', received a warm welcome. 'Devara' opened in theaters today, September 27. The film is Jr NTR's first solo release in six years, and his first since 'RRR'. 'Devara' played a few early morning broadcasts in the South, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where fans celebrated the film's release.

    Several locations have constructed giant cutouts of Jr NTR. The cutouts were festooned with garlands, some of which covered the actor's body. A video also showed supporters conducting Paal Abhishekam (a ceremony in which a god is bathed in milk) before Devara's first day of show. In another, a fan was observed releasing fireworks.

    Videos and pictures

    About 'Devara'

    In addition to Jr NTR, 'Devara' stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Both Bollywood stars make their Telugu film debut with this flick. This is Jr NTR's first solo release in six years and the film has already sold tickets worth Rs 80 crore.

