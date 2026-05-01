Filmmaker Koratala Siva, known for directing Jr NTR's 'Devara', has announced his next project. He will be teaming up with Jr NTR's uncle, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, for a new film produced by Yuvasudha Arts.

Koratala Siva's Next with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Filmmaker Koratala Siva, who directed Jr NTR starrer 'Devara: Part 1', has announced his next project. As announced on the official social media handle of Yuvasudha Arts, Koratala Siva is all set to team up with Jr NTR's uncle, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. "The Stars Align A Festival Awaits #NBKxKoratalaSiva #NBK112," the makers wrote in the caption. The Stars Align ✨ A Festival Awaits 💥💥#NBKxKoratalaSiva ❤‍🔥#NBK112 pic.twitter.com/PiBfFRWSeV — Yuvasudha Arts (@YuvasudhaArts) May 1, 2026

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They also shared a poster featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Koratala Siva, with a message that read, "Power Meets Purpose Mass Becomes A Movement." The makers added that the film will soon go on the floors.

Further details surrounding the film's cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Fans Await 'Devara 2' Details

While the news left fans quite thrilled and excited, a section of fans shared their curiosity about the much-awaited 'Devara' sequel.

Earlier in September 2025, the makers announced that Jr NTR's 'Devara' is headed for an official sequel. "It's been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast... and the name the world remembers is DEVARA Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget Now gear up for Devara2," read a post shared by the official social media handle of Yuvasudha Arts. It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA 🌊 Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget 🔥 Now gear up for #Devara2 ❤️‍🔥 Man of Masses @tarak9999 A #KoratalaSiva… pic.twitter.com/WGbNbTRczs — Yuvasudha Arts (@YuvasudhaArts) September 27, 2025

According to the post, Jr NTR is expected to reprise his character, while Koratala Siva will also return to the director's chair. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the sequel.

Details about the remaining cast members are yet to be unveiled. The first film featured Jr NTR alongside a star-studded cast of Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shina Chacko and Narain. The film hit theatres on September 27, 2024. (ANI)