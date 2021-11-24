Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah reveals she sat at home post playing mother to Akshay Kumar for this reason

Shefali Shah is known for her acting skills, but did you know that the actress was on a break from work? She had played mother to Akshay Kumar in a movie. Here's why the actress had taken a break.

Shefali Shah is known for her acting prowess on the silver screen. The actress had once revealed that she played mother to Akshay Kumar at 28. In an interview, the actress said she had said no to work even if that meant she had to sit at home for two years.'

During an interview with Indian Express, Shefali had revealed that she had played a senior role very early in her career. She had got Hasratein when she was 20 and had played a 30-35-year-old in it. She had decided that if she did not get work that drove her crazy, she would not be doing movies. The few films that she had done had raised the bar.

Talking about the digital space, the actress also said that OTT has opened up hat horizon with age-appropriate roles, where a heroine didn't have an expiry date. Otherwise, there was an 18-22 window of age. After that, they didn't know what to do with the women. They either became accessories or were just a wall in the background. Shefali also said that she has been working since 16, but her professional life changed when I reached my 40s. It had changed in the last few years after Delhi Crime.

To talk about her movie Waqt the actress had played the role of Sumitra Thakur, who was Amitabh Bachchan's wife in the film Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005). The actor had played the role of their son. The stellar cast also included Priyanka Chopra, Rajpal Yadav and Boman Irani.

Shefali Shah essayed the character of Sumitra Thakur, Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005). Akshay Kumar had played the role of their son. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra, Rajpal Yadav and Boman Irani.

To talk about her work in the digital space, she is best known for her shows Delhi Crime and Ajeeb Daastaans with Manav Kaul. Delhi Crime which was directed by Richie Mehta had won the best drama series honours at the International Emmys in 2020. The actress will also be seen in Delhi Crime season 2. On the professional front, she has Darlings, Doctor G and Human